Palestinian militant group accuses Israel of killing fighter

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A Palestinian militant group has accused Israel of killing one of its top fighters in a targeted attack deep inside a West Bank city. The Den of Lions group promised to unleash a fierce response. The group said the fighter was killed Sunday when an explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded as he walked by. The Israeli military declined to comment. The Israeli military has been conducting nightly raids in the occupied West Bank since the spring in what it says is a bid to dismantle militant networks. The raids have ratcheted up tensions and have been met by a series of Palestinian shooting attacks.

