No. 21 Cincinnati holds on to edge SMU 29-27

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati held on for a 29-27 win over SMU. The Bearcats broke up a potential game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to clinch their sixth consecutive victory. Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats, who have won 19 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. After Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU within two, Preston Stone’s pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. was incomplete.

