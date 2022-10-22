Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia have signed a new bilateral security agreement to reflect the deteriorating security outlook for their region driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation was the major outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the west coast city of Perth on Saturday. The pact was first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less concerning. It builds on a reciprocal access agreement inked in January that removes obstacles to holding joint military exercises in either country. Japan said its Self-Defense Forces will train and take part in exercises with the Australian military in northern Australia for the first time under the agreement.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.