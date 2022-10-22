Holy Cross scores late to beat Lafayette, remains unbeaten

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matthew Sluka’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter with four minutes left gave Holy Cross a 24-21 win over Lafayette on Saturday, keeping the Crusaders undefeated. Devin Haskins intercepted Ah-Shaun Davis at the Leopards 15-yard line and though the Crusaders missed a field goal, Lafayette couldn’t put together a scoring drive on its last possession. Haskins also blocked a punt for the fourth straight game, catching the ball on the fly and returning this one 14 yards for a 17-7 halftime lead. Holy Cross won despite being outgained 329-181 with just 82 rushing yards.

