Fast start sends Delaware to 38-7 victory over Morgan State

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson’s 72-yard scoring strike to Marcus Yarns capped a 14-point first quarter and Delaware led start to finish in a 38-7 victory over Morgan State. Jourdan Townsend gave Delaware (6-1) a 7-0 lead on the Blue Hens’ first possession with a 17-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game. Henderson needed just four plays on the Blue Hens’ next drive to connect with Yarns for a 14-0 lead in the nonconference matchup. Morgan State (2-5) closed to within 14-7 at halftime on Alfonzo Graham’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the second quarter. Henderson’s 7-yard touchdown run was the only score of the third quarter, pushing Delaware’s advantage to 21-7.

