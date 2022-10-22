Farabee, Hart lead Flyers to 3-1 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 3-1. Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five games to start the season. Matt Duchene scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville. The Predators have dropped five straight since winning a pair of season-opening games in Prague against the San Jose Sharks.

