Cunningham’s 2 TDs lift Louisville over Pittsburgh 24-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to little-used tight end Josh Lifson, and Kei’Trel Clark returned a sack fumble 59 yards for an insurance TD and Louisville beat Pittsburgh 24-10. Cunningham up his second TD after a 33-yard catch-and-run on a pass from receiver Braden Smith to the Panthers’ 11. Two plays later a wide-open Lifson scooped up a low pass for just his second catch at Louisville and first score to make it 14-10 with 9:45 remaining. Yassir Abdullah sacked Kedon Slovis and forced a fumble that Clark returned for the clinching score. Israel Abanikanda rushed 28 times for 129 yards and 12-yard TD after rushing for a school-record 320 yards against Virginia Tech.

