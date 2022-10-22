Authorities: Shooting near Louisiana university injures 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge police say 11 people were hurt in a shooting at a fraternity house near Southern University’s campus in Baton Rouge and two people are in custody. Authorities initially said nine people were injured early Friday at the party held just off campus. The Advocate reports Deputy Chief Myron Daniels confirmed at a news conference late Friday that two others were wounded. Police said the 11 victims have injuries that are not life-threatening. News outlets report the two men arrested each face 11 counts of being accessories after attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. No motive for the shooting has been released. Daniels said investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

