Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. Cole Anthony, who missed Orlando’s season-opening loss at Detroit with an illness two nights ago, scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and Paolo Banchero had 20 as the Magic dropped to 0-2.

