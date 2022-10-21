Whitnell matches Mallorca course record to take 1-shot lead

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Dale Whitnell has taken a one-stroke lead halfway through the Mallorca Open after shooting 8-under 63 to equal the course record set the previous day by fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage. Whitnell made six birdies to go with an eagle to move to the top of the leaderboard. Ryan Fox carded a 7-under 64 to sit one shot back going into the weekend. Maximilian Kieffer, Hugo Leon and Rasmus Hojgaardare are all three shots back. Armitage carded 3-over 74 and fell five shots off Whitnell’s pace.

