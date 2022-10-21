Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say Israel has carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs in the first such attack in more than a month. The Syrian military said several Israeli missiles were fired toward some military positions near the capital Damascus Friday night. It said Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that there only only material losses. Residents in the capital say they heard at least three explosions. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.