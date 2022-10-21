San Jose State freshman running back killed by school bus while riding an e-bike

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose State said one of their student-athletes was struck and killed by a school bus while riding their electric scooter Friday morning.

Camdan McWright, 18, was fatally stuck in the area of South 10th and Reed streets around 6:51 a.m.

According to the San Jose Police Department, there were 15 students on board the bus at the time of the crash. A source told KTVU that the college freshman was on his way to work out.

A spokesperson for CHP said, "It's a tragedy anytime we lose a life, especially a young person, so we want to take our time and really do the justice to all of those people involved."

SJSU said McWright would have turned 19 this December. They will cooperate with San Jose Police, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed." San José State Football Head Coach Brent Brennan

Counselors will be available to students through the Counseling Center to help them cope with the tragic loss.

Their next game scheduled for Saturday against New Mexico State is now pending. SJSU will do what's best for the student-athletes.