Newcastle plans Saudi Arabia trip during World Cup break

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom’s green and white colors. The Saudi-owned club said Friday it will hold a training camp in the Middle Eastern country during the break for the World Cup in early December less than a year after its first trip there. Human rights organizations have long said that Saudi leaders engage in “sportswashing” which is using sports for public-relations purposes. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owns 80% of the club after having completed a buyout one year ago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.