Juventus beats Empoli 4-0 ahead of crucial European match
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus could be back on track after a dismal few weeks for the Bianconeri. Adrien Rabiot scored twice late on to add to goals from Weston McKennie and Moise Kean as they beat Empoli 4-0 for their second straight victory. Juventus is still seven points behind Serie A leader Napoli but it is a timely confidence boost ahead of the must-win match at Benfica in the Champions League. Anything but a win on Tuesday will see Juventus eliminated from the competition at the group stage.