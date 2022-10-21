Germany hails 1st delivery of ‘green’ hydrogen from UAE

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken formal delivery of its first batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a “green” fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitute natural gas imports from Russia while also staying on track for its ambitious goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2045. One alternative is energy-rich hydrogen gas, provided it is made with the help of renewable energy. Since hydrogen is difficult to transport it is sometimes stored as liquid ammonia. Friday’s delivery in Hamburg was modest: just a single container with 13 metric tons of ammonia. German metals manufacturer Aurubis will test using the fuel.

