French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables

PARIS (AP) — French police say they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France’s second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted. The disruptions this week were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The cable operator said the attacks were simultaneous and on multiple spots of its fiber network near Marseille. Photos showed multiple cables completely severed. Marseille police said Friday that it and local gendarmes are investigating multiple breakages to cables on the city’s outskirts.

