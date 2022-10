ARLINGTON, Tex. (KION-TV)- The Texas Rangers have announced that former Giants and Padres manager Bruce Bochy will be the team's 20th full-time manager.

Bochy won three World Series as the San Francisco Giant's skipper in 2010, 2012 and 2014 before retiring in 2019.

He holds a .571 winning percentage as a manager after 25 seasons. He has made four World Series as a manager, winning three with the Giants.