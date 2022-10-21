First lady to host roundtable on breast and cervical cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says first lady Jill Biden will host a roundtable Monday on breast and cervical cancer. It’s part of the administration’s “moonshot” effort to reduce deaths from cancer. The event is one of many being launched by the American Cancer Society. Singer Mary J. Blige, an advocate for cancer screening, will participate in the roundtable with the first lady. President Joe Biden announced in February his goal of halving cancer deaths in the next 25 years.

