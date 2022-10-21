Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod

The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its plans to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. His daughters accuse Williams of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph and Whizdom Williams both wrote open letters they sent Friday to The Associated Press. They said St. John’s should be ashamed for his induction into the class during Saturday’s homecoming weekend. The 54-year-old Williams served more than a year in prison for the accidental shotgun death in his New Jersey mansion of chauffeur Costas Christofi.

