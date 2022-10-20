Woman gets probation for confrontation with Black bicyclists

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — A white woman charged with a hate crime following a confrontation where she told a group of Black men in 2020 that they couldn’t be at a suburban Chicago beach has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. The felony hate crime charge Irene Donoshaytis had faced in Cook County was amended Wednesday to misdemeanor battery under a plea agreement. The Chicago Sun-Times reports she was sentenced to one year of probation for the confrontation in Winnetka, Illinois. Her plea agreement included a requirement that she attend an anti-racism class. Donoshaytis’ attorney said in 2020 that Donoshaytis was a refugee from the Soviet Union.

