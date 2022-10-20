Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico’s south Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane before hitting land somewhere near the resort of Puerto Vallarta over the weekend or early next week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Roslyn had winds of about 40 mph Thursday and was centered about 175 miles south of the resort of Zihuatanejo. The storm was moving west at 6 mph, but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days.

