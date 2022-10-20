Tory troubles: A brief timeline of UK political upheavals

LONDON (AP) — It’s a British cliché that a week is a long time in politics. Liz Truss proved it true on Thursday when she became the shortest-serving British prime minister in history. In a matter of days, her U-turn on economic plans that made global markets jittery and the resignations of key ministers prompted calls from within Truss’ party for her to step down. But the shakeup at the top is hardly an outlier in the recent history of Britain’s Conservatives, whose latest troubles have been years in the making. From David Cameron to Boris Johnson, the Tories have seen a string of leaders leave office early.

