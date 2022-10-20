Russia aims new legal action at two prominent dissenters

Russia’s most prominent opposition leader reports new charges against him as the Kremlin presses its campaign against dissenters. Alexei Navalny said Thursday that authorities are investigating him on charges of propagandizing terrorism as well as calling for and financing extremist actions. In another move against a critic, a Moscow court ordered further detention of a state TV journalist-turned-anti-war protester. However, Marina Ovsyannikova isn’t around to serve the sentence because she fled Russia. She staged one of the most brazen anti-war protests since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. A few weeks after the invasion, she appeared live on a Russian state TV channel holding a poster that said, “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda.”

