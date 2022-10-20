Ronaldo walkout shades Man U win and upcoming Chelsea clash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to start for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup. Ronaldo was an unused substitute on Wednesday when he left the Old Trafford stands and headed to the changing rooms before the end of the English Premier League win against Tottenham. United manager Erik ten Hag promised to “deal with” the walk off. But Ten Hag’s focus needs to be on Chelsea and not on yet another off-field drama around a player whose importance to the team is ever-diminishing. A parting of the ways in January looks increasingly like the best solution for everyone.

