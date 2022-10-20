Rested Pitt, Louisville seek strong follow-ups after byes

Defending ACC champion Pittsburgh looks to extend its recent dominance of Louisville when the school meet in ACC play on Saturday night. The Panthers beat the Cardinals 23-20 last season and have won six of seven in the series. Both are coming off bye weeks following victories. Louisville topped Virginia 34-17 without quarterback Malik Cunningham (concussion-like symptoms), but he is expected to play. Pitt beat Virginia Tech 45-29 behind a school-record 320 yards rushing by Israel Abanikanda, the ACC leader who’s also the nation’s best in all-purpose yards with 186.8 per game.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.