Monterey Bay Aquarium celebrates 38th birthday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): One of the crown jewel attractions of the Central Coast is celebrating a birthday on Thursday.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium opened its doors on Oct. 20, 1984. The aquarium was founded by David and Lucile Packard after their foundation helped cover construction costs.

The Aquarium was originally Hovden Cannery that started in 1916. The cannery was the largest on Cannery Row.

"Our founders came up with the idea for the what? It's now the aquarium in the seventies. I wasn't even alive then. And what they wanted to do was show people the amazing marine life beneath the waves here in Monterey," said Director of Communications for the Monterey Bay Aquarium, David Connor.

However, the sardine fishery industry collapsed in the 1950s, and the Hovden Cannery would end up closing their doors in 1973.