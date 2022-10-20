Man indicted on 25 felony charges following crime spree in Hillsboro

By Rachel Polansky

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A 40-year-old man who was arrested earlier this month following a crime spree in Hillsboro has been indicted on 25 felony charges, the Hillsboro Police Department announced Thursday.

Patrick James Robertson was arraigned Wednesday on charges of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and menacing.

The crime spree began on the evening of Oct. 6. Police said Robertson attempted a carjacking, then broke into two homes, stole a handgun, stole a car, and led authorities on a chase.

The chase ended at a roundabout on Scholls Ferry Road and River, where police say Robertson pointed a handgun at officers. Officer Russ Jewell, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, fired his weapon at Robertson.

Robertson was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment for his injury until Oct. 11. After being released from the hospital, Robertson was booked into the Washington County Jail.

The court denied Robertson’s released and ordered he be held without bail pending trial.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing their investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

