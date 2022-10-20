Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV) — There’s an old saying that “health is wealth” — but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted.

An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.

Tehina Devera has been getting treatment at Shriners Hospitals For Children for her cerebral palsy since 2014, and now that she is 9-years-old she is in need of surgery that will be life changing.

Leiana Naki- Kaonohi, Tehina’s Mom says, “We were just approved as a candidate for a surgery that will change her life as well as our family’s life forever. This surgery will allow her to live and to be free of the tightness in her legs and just be able to dream and to go after the goals in life.”

The operation is called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy.

Doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri will be performing the surgery. And, this single mother of two will have to pay $40,000 out of pocket for the procedure because her insurance does not cover the cost.

Dr. Craig Ono – Pediactric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Honolulu, says, “If nothing’s really done for her, she’ll find it more progressively more and more difficult to walk versus using a wheelchair because she just has more and more troubles with regards being up and around… because of the tightness of the muscles. “

Leiana Naki- Kaonohi, Tehina’s Mom says, “This surgery that we are going to do is not only going to help our family but when she goes to school she can interact more with her peers. Lift her emotionally and spiritually as well. “

And Tehina enjoys playing with her little sister, Teana. After surgery, she is looking forward to doing even more!

Tehina Devera, 9-Year-Old SDR Surgery Candidate says she will be able to, “Hula, gymnastics, play more outside. Play with my other friends.”

Teana Devera. Tehina’s 5-year-old sister says, “I’m happy for my sister , I help her to clean up, to carry her bag. Downstairs.”

Leiana Naki- Kaonohi, Tehina’s Mom says, ,”Mostly for Tehina the pain and just the tightness in her legs have just gotten so worse. And for her she is so active.”

Tehina turns 10 years old on November 14 and her birthday wish for the surgery that will make her life so much better will be granted the very next day at the medical center in Missouri.

