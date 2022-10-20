Greece: Rescue operation for sailboat carrying 80 migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a broad search and rescue operation has been launched for around 80 people on board a sailboat off the southern tip of the Greek mainland. The coast guard said early Friday that the sailboat ran into trouble about 3 nautical miles (3.4 miles, 5.5 kilometers) south of Cape Maleas in the southern Peloponnese region, with around 80 migrants on board. Two coast guard patrol boats and three passing vessels are heading to the area, while the sailboat itself is being towed by a tug toward a nearby port. Weather is rough, with strong winds in the area, but there are no immediate reports of casualties or missing people. Earlier this month, at least 27 people drowned in two separate incidents of migrant boats sinking in Greek waters.

