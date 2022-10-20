Garrett, Clowney back as Browns prepare for Ravens, Jackson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice, a major development for a struggling Browns defense that will be stressed by elusive Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Garrett has been bothered by a sprained left shoulder he injured when he crashed his car last month and aggravated last week in a loss to New England. Clowney has missed three of the past four games with a sprained ankle. The edge rushers are good on their own, but even better together and without them the Browns would be in big trouble against the multi-dimensional Jackson, who turns broken plays into big gains.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.