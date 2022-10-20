Former Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers for four draft picks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- As the Carolina Panthers have started a disastrous 1-5 and fired their second-year Head Coach Matt Rhule to start the season, the fire sale has begun.

Their wide receiver Robbie Anderson was already traded this week to another NFC West team this week after being shipped to the Cardinals.

The former First-Team All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft picks, reports NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. A 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

The now ex-Carolina Panther returns to the Bay Area. He spent three seasons at Stanford before being drafted in the first round with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

McCaffrey has racked up 3,857 rushing yards and 3,153 yards in the air.