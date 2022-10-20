Canada adds Nov 11 exhibition at Bahrain ahead of World Cup

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has added a exhibition at Bahrain on Nov. 11 as part of its World Cup preparations. The 41st-ranked Canadians will play No. 85 Bahrain in Manama ahead of a previously scheduled game Nov. 17 against 24th-ranked Japan at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Many Europe-based players have club matches on Nov. 12 and 13 but Major League Soccer players will be available for the game at Bahrain. Toronto, the team of Jonathan Osorio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Richie Laryea and Doneil Henry, last played Oct. 9.

