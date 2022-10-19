US busts network providing technology to Russian military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, and other nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted in Latvia before it could be shipped to Russia. Nine people were charged in separate cases in New York and Connecticut. The defendants are accused of acquiring the military technology from U.S. companies and then laundering tens of millions of dollars for wealthy Russian businessmen and other sanctioned entities.

By ERIC TUCKER and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

