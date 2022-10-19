Skip to Content
today at 5:56 PM
Published 5:54 PM

Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A ribbon cutting is scheduled to commemorate the opening of three businesses in Hollister Thursday.

A Boot Barn, Ross, and Famous Footwear are planned to open their doors at noon. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Chamber plans to be there to open to first-time guests.

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 1240 East Park Street.

Food vouchers will be available for the first 150 guests to use at nearby businesses on the day of the event.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

