Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A ribbon cutting is scheduled to commemorate the opening of three businesses in Hollister Thursday.

A Boot Barn, Ross, and Famous Footwear are planned to open their doors at noon. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Chamber plans to be there to open to first-time guests.

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 1240 East Park Street.

Food vouchers will be available for the first 150 guests to use at nearby businesses on the day of the event.