Guardians star Ramírez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez played the second half of the season — and the team’s playoff run — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery. The team says Ramírez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb during a June game in Los Angeles. He’ll have an operation in the next few weeks and will require up to two months to recover. The Guardians say the rehab will not significantly impact his offseason training or availability for next season. The revelation of Ramírez’s injury came one day after the Guardians were eliminated from the postseason, losing Game 5 of the AL Division Series to the New York Yankees.

