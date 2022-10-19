1 child and 1 man dead following a murder suicide in Shreveport

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A man and a child are now dead and a second child was hospitalized following a murder suicide in Shreveport Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a domestic dispute occurred around 8:00 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. Police said during the dispute a woman was injured and the male involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park.

The man then shot both children and turned the gun on himself at the park Police found the man and a child less than 1-years-old dead. The other child was transported to the hospital.

Details on the victims’ identities have not been provided at this time.

