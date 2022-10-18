What we learned from Week 6 of the NFL season: Tom Brady f-bombs, best teams show championship mettle and New York improves

By Ben Morse, CNN

In a week where some teams showed why they’re contenders and others showed why they might not, the biggest talking point from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season came from the sideline involving the sport’s biggest name.

Tom Brady’s profanity-laden tirade aimed at his teammates sowed doubts over the 45-year-old’s commitment and enjoyment in playing his 22nd NFL season.

So without further ado, lets get into what we learned from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Out of sorts

Brady’s dedication to winning has been unrivaled ever since he joined the league way back in 2000. It’s one of the reasons he’s earned the title of ‘greatest of all time’ with seven Super Bowl titles to his name.

However, a rocky beginning to the season has left Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with more questions than answers.

Between an offseason retirement, an 11-day leave of absence to “deal with personal things” and reported marital issues, Brady’s long-term commitment to playing has been questioned.

Although he’s reassured fans, players and coaches that he’s fully invested this season, the Bucs’ success — or lack thereof — on the field has been uncharacteristic for a Brady team.

And on Sunday, Brady had some choice words for his offensive line during Tampa Bay’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers which moved the Bucs’ record to 3-3 on the season.

During the second quarter and with his team trailing 10-6, Brady was seen venting his anger at his offensive line, saying: “You’re so much better than you’re f**king playing.”

It’s the second sideline outburst already this season from Brady after he smashed a tablet in frustration against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles had to downplay any controversy that his star quarterback is receiving preferential treatment after Brady’s focus was once again questioned after he attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding this past Friday — two days before game day — as well as being permitted to take Wednesdays off this season.

“He works as hard as anybody. Special treatment? There have been a few guys that have missed some meetings and some practices for some special things,” Bowles told the media.

“It just doesn’t get publicized because they’re not him. It kind of comes with the territory. We don’t worry about it too much.”

Entering the season, the Bucs were ranked in the ‘contender’ tier for their Super Bowl prospects. But, after six weeks of NFL action, things aren’t going as smoothly for Brady as people would have foreseen.

League’s best?

Week 6’s headline game came from Arrowhead Stadium in what was a rematch of last season’s most memorable playoff game as the Buffalo Bills were out for revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills were left devastated after a last-gasp overtime loss last season, but this time, it was they who produced a late comeback to win.

In a battle of the NFL’s two best quarterbacks — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen — a touchdown pass to Bills tight-end Dawson Knox was the decisive score in Buffalo’s 24-20 victory.

The win not only banishes demons from last year, but it also reiterates the Bills’ championship mettle — not that we doubted it.

Behind the ascending Allen and a beefed-up defense, Buffalo is being tipped to win the organization’s first ever Super Bowl, banishing years of heartache and coming up just short.

We are learning that this Bills team is for real this year, with seemingly only injuries able to slow them down.

Undefeated

The only remaining undefeated team is another potential Super Bowl contender and they, like the Bills, are looking tricky to slow down.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat their bitter division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17 on Sunday night, improving their record to 6-0 as they continued to fire on all cylinders.

With Jalen Hurts at quarterback, the best offensive line in the league and a plethora of offensive weapons paired with a loaded defense, it’s hard to find a weakness with the Eagles.

But Jason Kelce — the 34-year-old center who’s played the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with Eagles as well as winning Super Bowl 52 with the franchise — says the team isn’t sated with their good start to the year.

“There isn’t a player here who is satisfied with what we’ve done,” Kelce told the media. “It’s great to be 6-0 and where we are.

“We’ve worked hard to win these games and each one of them has been a little bit different, so to find ways to win these games has been important for this football team. But there are a lot of areas where we need to be better. I don’t think we’ve played a full game. I think we have yet to play our best game and it’s exciting to know that it’s still out there.”

The team has a bye coming up this week, maybe coming at a less than ideal time as it could break the Eagles’ momentum.

And although Philly sports fans don’t like to get ahead of themselves, a deep playoff run will be the bare minimum expectation this year, as the Eagles continue to pass every test and show why they are legitimate contenders for the Lombardi Trophy.

Back again?

As the popular NFL podcast, ‘Around the NFL,’ puts it: “It’s on in New York City.” And it most certainly is on in the Big Apple.

Both of the city’s football teams — the Giants and the Jets — picked up meaningful victories on Sunday, with the Giants beating the Baltimore Ravens and the Jets stunning the Green Bay Packers.

With the wins, the two teams’ combined records are 9-3 this season, marking a drastic change in their success over recent years.

For the 5-1 Giants, a return to health for star running back Saquon Barkley and new head coach Brian Daboll have transformed Big Blue into a tough, resolute football team who already have some big wins under their belt this season.

And for the 3-2 Jets, it’s all about their young crop of players. The first four picks of the team from the 2022 draft — Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson and Breece Hall — have all had a huge impact and have helped to transform one of the lowliest teams to one which no one wants to face off against.

After years of bland, gray football, New York is spicy once again.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.