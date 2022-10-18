Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has got a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management. The Madrid-based company worked with 12 clubs from three countries in a bid to launch the breakaway league in April 2021. His hiring comes as A22 and Super League holdouts Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus await a European Court of Justice ruling in their challenge to UEFA. They claim Champions League organizer UEFA has monopoly control over international competitions in Europe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.