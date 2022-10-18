Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave says he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday’s game because of a concussion. Olave has emerged as the Saints’ most productive pass catcher so far this season. The rookie has 25 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns. He got a concussion while scoring a touchdown during a victory over Seattle on Oct. 9. His return is significant for New Orleans. The Saints had to play without their top three receivers in a loss to Cincinnati last Sunday because Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry also were out. Thomas has a foot injury and Landry an ankle injury. Neither has practiced this week.

