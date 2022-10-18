Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba has returned to training with Juventus, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States in July — having rejoined the Italian club two weeks earlier from Manchester United. It’s been a rough period for Pogba, amid an inquiry into allegations that he was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends. Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22 at the World Cup in Qatar, with Denmark and Tunisia also in Group D.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.