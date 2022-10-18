Newborn baby safely surrendered at fire station

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Henderson Police Department has confirmed that a newborn baby was safely surrendered at a fire station on Monday.

According to HPD, officers responded to a fire station in Henderson at about 2 p.m. on Monday in response to the surrender of a newborn baby. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law (NRS 432B.630), Henderson police note.

According to authorities, the infant, a newborn baby girl, was advised to be in good health.

Henderson police note that Nevada Revised Statute 432B.630 relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn infant. HPD says this “encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe manner and remain anonymous.”

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.