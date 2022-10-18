Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club’s announcement followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team’s poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play. The former coach of Scottish club Celtic took charge “during a difficult period” in March and led the team to a Cypriot Cup title as well as the Europa League group stage. Omonia is in seventh place in the championship standings.

