Mavericks add Campazzo, former EuroLeague teammate of Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks have signed Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, a former teammate of Luka Doncic who now will be another ballhandling option behind the Dallas superstar. The move comes a day before the Mavericks open the regular season at Phoenix. Dallas blew out the Suns there in Game 7 of the second round last season to reach the Western Conference finals. The 31-year-old Campazzo became a free agent after spending his first two NBA seasons in Denver. He played with Doncic for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague and won two championships. He pro career began in his home country.

