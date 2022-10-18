Late Falcao goal halts Atlético’s winning streak in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid to end the rival’s three-game winning streak in the Spanish league. Falcao struck the top of the net at the Metropolitano Stadium after a handball by José María Giménez inside the area. Falcao had already come close to equalizing near the end, but the veteran Colombia striker squandered a one-on-one situation with Atlético goalkeeper Ivo Grbic. Álvaro Morata had opened the scoring for Atlético in the 20th.

