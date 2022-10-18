Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry

BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of Germany’s environmentalist Greens party have indicated that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to extend the lifetime of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants for a few months. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end of the year. But Germany’s economy minister agreed to let two plants run until mid-April amid a feared energy crunch. Some in the government insisted all three reactors should stay online until 2024. That prompted a Cabinet spat that Scholz overruled Monday. Senior Greens members backed the decision on Tuesday.

