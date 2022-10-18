Gates Foundation boosts GivingTuesday with $10M donation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the organization that grew out of the hashtag #GivingTuesday in part to fund a database of charitable giving and other acts of generosity. Melinda French Gates said GivingTuesday has helped people realize they can give in many ways and that the tenth anniversary of the hashtag seemed like the right time to donate to the organization again. GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a project of the 92nd Street Y and became an independent nonprofit in 2020. Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, praised the Gates Foundation for their support of grassroots generosity.

