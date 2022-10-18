Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 for the Flyers’ third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save during a first-period breakaway by Brayden Point, and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals to extend his season-opening goal streak to four games for the Lightning, whose 10-game winning streak against the Flyers ended.

