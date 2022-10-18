Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)- On Monday evening around 10 pm, firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, per Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

Smoke was seen filling the air, and multiple firefighters worked to put out the flames. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, as is if anyone was in the church at the time of the fire.

Witnesses reported that the damage was bad.

This is a developing story.