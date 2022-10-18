Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville, Parish believes arson was cause

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)- On Monday evening around 10 pm, firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, per Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

Smoke was seen filling the air, and multiple firefighters worked to put out the flames. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, as is if anyone was in the church at the time of the fire.

The St. Patrick's Parish believes the cause was arson, and they have video proof of the incident.

"The fire occurred in the section of the wall between the piano and the organ. It damaged two stations of the cross, one stained glass window, probably the organ console, and potentially the digital piano," said the St. Patrick Parish. "There was a lot of water, and a company has already been hired to dry out the church. The carpet has been removed, and we’ll need to patch the roof where it was cut to help battle the fire."

The Parish says it will be at least two weeks until they can hold services again. Churchgoers will need to go to the Serra Center for daily services, and weekend services will be held at the gym.

Witnesses reported that the damage was bad.

This is a developing story.