Farmers, ranchers across Oklahoma expected to receive $5 million to help with drought

By Alexandria Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Farmers and ranchers across the state are expected to receive $5 million from the state to help with conservation efforts.

The record-breaking heat from this past summer has caused lasting effects of drought on farmers and ranchers across the state, specifically with a lack of hay and water. Now, they’re getting some relief.

“I’m a farmer-rancher myself and we realize really the desperate situation and the water situation for us is primary. It’s hard to purchase enough water,” said Trey Lam, executive director of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.

Previously, those in the industry took their concerns to the state, asking for relief from the drought elements. Officials said these emergency funds will allow them to apply more conservation practices to their land and produce, as well as provide enough water for both the land and livestock to be better prepared in the future.

They said it doesn’t matter the size of your farm or ranch, all in the industry are eligible to apply for relief. They are taking applications now and will close within the next two weeks.

“We all have to work together in trying to prepare and plan because we have to plan for the future and look to what we have to do for those needs, whether that’s buying hay or cleaning out that pond or installing that tank because our most important job as a farmer and rancher is taking care of that animal,” said Clay Burtrum, farmer and rancher in Stillwater.

